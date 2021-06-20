Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,947 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 42,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Apple by 7.1% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 196,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 571,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 38,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $6,683,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

