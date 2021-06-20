Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is South Street Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.4% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.93. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

