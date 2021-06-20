Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.93. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.