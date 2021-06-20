Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.3% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

