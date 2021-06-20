APYSwap (APYS) Price Hits $0.24

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $582,173.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00057862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00132553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00178067 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,425.20 or 0.99794216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.91 or 0.00842054 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,962,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

