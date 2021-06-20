Arcblock Reaches One Day Volume of $6.15 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $11.31 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

