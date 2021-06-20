ArdCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $16.22 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $16.22 million and $56,313.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00059479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00024463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.99 or 0.00754986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00083983 BTC.

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

