Arion (ARION) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Arion has a market cap of $34,288.54 and $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00057360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00137381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00180892 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,506.97 or 0.99628672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.70 or 0.00847964 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,138,608 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.