Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Position Reduced by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,268 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,550,000 after acquiring an additional 57,528 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 41,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.21.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

