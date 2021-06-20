Auctus Hits Market Cap of $4.25 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $5,769.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Auctus has traded down 38.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00098755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00061626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00024541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.28 or 0.00771676 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 52,950,390 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.