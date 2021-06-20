Audius One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.79 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Audius has a total market cap of $108.26 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Audius has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Coin Profile

Audius is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

