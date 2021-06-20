Automata Network (ATA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $123.00 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002010 BTC on major exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $123.00 million and $18.65 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00131777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00177322 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,452.21 or 0.99799034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.22 or 0.00836671 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

