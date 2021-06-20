Autonio (NIOX) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. Autonio has a total market cap of $7.21 million and $287,160.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0819 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00131777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00177322 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,452.21 or 0.99799034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.22 or 0.00836671 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,048,759 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.