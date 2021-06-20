Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 23,384 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $59,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

