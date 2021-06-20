Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,472. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $245.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.06.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

