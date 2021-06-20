Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,462 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.96.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,792,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,678. The company has a market capitalization of $321.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.25 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.