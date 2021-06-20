Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 133.9% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alphabet by 278.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,900,000 after buying an additional 138,339 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $16.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,511.35. 2,665,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,543.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,378.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

