AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,297.50 ($56.15).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised shares of AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

AVEVA Group stock opened at GBX 3,589 ($46.89) on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,500.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.43%.

In other news, insider Peter Herweck bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, for a total transaction of £478,980 ($625,790.44).

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

