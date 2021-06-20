Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 147,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 87,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 28,636 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $6,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.92. 43,595,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,875,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.