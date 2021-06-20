Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 25.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 100,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 68,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,830 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26,722,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,729,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

