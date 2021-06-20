Avitas Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

UPS traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $197.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,170,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,127. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

