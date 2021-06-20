Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,212 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $82.40. 8,800,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042,370. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,470,024.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

