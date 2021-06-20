Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $33,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

WDAY stock opened at $236.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.08 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.52 and a twelve month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

