Aviva PLC Sells 12,469 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $16,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in NIO by 407,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NIO by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $85,756,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,150,000 after buying an additional 1,966,879 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

NIO stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 2.55. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.