AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXAHY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $26.24 on Friday. AXA has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

