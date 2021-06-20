Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) versus American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Financial Analysis

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

This table compares Azure Power Global and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global -12.30% -3.83% -0.77% American Electric Power 14.72% 10.93% 2.83%

Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of Azure Power Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Azure Power Global and American Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global $171.90 million 7.24 -$30.00 million ($0.47) -54.96 American Electric Power $14.94 billion 2.75 $2.20 billion $4.44 18.55

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global. Azure Power Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Azure Power Global and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global 0 1 4 0 2.80 American Electric Power 1 1 7 0 2.67

Azure Power Global presently has a consensus price target of $37.83, indicating a potential upside of 46.47%. American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $94.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.06%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Azure Power Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 43 utility scale projects and various commercial rooftop projects with a combined rated capacity of 1,808 MW. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in New Delhi, India.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 3,016 railcars, 411 barges, 6 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.