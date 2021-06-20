Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Baker Hughes worth $269,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKR opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

