bAlpha 1-Day Volume Hits $301,089.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $62.53 or 0.00175296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $1.13 million and $301,089.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About bAlpha

bAlpha is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

