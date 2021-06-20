Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0136 on Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $17.16 million and approximately $412,190.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Banano has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002121 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00057360 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00058634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024387 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,674 coins and its circulating supply is 1,265,138,950 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

