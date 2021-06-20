Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

