Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 516.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 847.2% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $156.61 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $164.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

