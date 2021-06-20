Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $119,201,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 815.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,999,000 after purchasing an additional 459,831 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after buying an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $87,044,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WEX by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after buying an additional 259,466 shares during the period.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $195.84 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.79.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $9,584,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

