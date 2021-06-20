Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 331.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

NYSE TDOC opened at $156.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.22.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

