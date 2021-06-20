Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Qorvo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Qorvo stock opened at $174.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,951,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $502,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,029.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

