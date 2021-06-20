Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,914 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Workday by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Workday by 4.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Workday by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.09, for a total value of $1,530,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $236.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.08 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

