Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 7,134 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $73,700,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,276 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,980,000 after buying an additional 219,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

