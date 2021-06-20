Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.37% of Kontoor Brands worth $42,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,083,000 after purchasing an additional 411,544 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 779,773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,989 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after purchasing an additional 458,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

NYSE:KTB opened at $56.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.