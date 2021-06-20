Bank of Montreal Can Has $40.73 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,551 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $40,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADM opened at $60.66 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.56.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

