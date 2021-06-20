Bank of Montreal Can Has $41.82 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 246,893 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.22% of Hologic worth $41,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $194,467,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Hologic by 48.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,028,000 after purchasing an additional 609,375 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hologic by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after purchasing an additional 553,642 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 868.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 515,881 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.02 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

