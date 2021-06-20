Bank of Montreal Can Has $43.12 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.34% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $43,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 573,538 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 97,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBU shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, iA Financial began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of BBU opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -11.50%.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

