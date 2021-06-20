Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,753,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132,791 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.67% of Ovintiv worth $43,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,718,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $2,203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV opened at $28.72 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVV. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

