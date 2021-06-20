Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,170,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.50% of Cedar Fair as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FUN opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

