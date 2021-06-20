Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 98,685 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,685 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of Slack Technologies worth $41,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,169,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $165,057,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 29.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 122,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK opened at $44.25 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $328,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,252.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

