Bank of Montreal Can Sells 15,720 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.37% of Universal Health Services worth $42,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $146.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.37. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

