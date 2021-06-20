Bank of Montreal Can Sells 24,279 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,279 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Agilent Technologies worth $41,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,946 shares of company stock worth $9,390,720.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $147.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.