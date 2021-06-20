Bank of Montreal Can Sells 67,642 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Republic Services worth $41,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,619,000 after acquiring an additional 153,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $106.52 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

