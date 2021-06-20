Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,510 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Consolidated Edison worth $41,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

ED stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

