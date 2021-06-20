Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Holdings Boosted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $559,182,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,908,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,764,000 after buying an additional 377,033 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,902,000 after buying an additional 979,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.04.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.8782 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

