Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$133.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$126.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$82.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$121.06. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$70.29 and a 1 year high of C$130.40.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8006643 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

