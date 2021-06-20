Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,106 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Barnes Group worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on B shares. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

B opened at $51.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

